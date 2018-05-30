A fresh election must take place for the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Presidency after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by Cameroon's Hamad Kalkaba Malboum.

Kalkaba was controversially disqualified from standing in last year's election by the ANOCA Executive Committee after being accused of illegally using the Government in Cameroon to campaign on his behalf.

Ivorian Lassana Palenfo was consequently re-elected by acclamation for a fourth term in office at the ANOCA General Assembly held in Djibouti last May.

Kalkaba denied the allegations and appealed the decision to CAS.

"The appeal filed by Mr Hamad Kalkaba Malboum against the decision adopted by the Executive Committee of ANOCA on May 6, 2017 is granted," CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb confirmed to insidethegames today.

"The decision adopted by the Executive Committee of ANOCA on May 6, 2017 is annulled and all sanctions against Mr Malboum [Kalkaba] are expunged.

"ANOCA shall comply with the resolution passed at its Extraordinary General Assembly on November 3, 2017 and a new election for President (open to all candidates) shall take place in accordance with ANOCA statutes."

Kalkaba is also President of the Cameroonian Olympic Committee and an International Association of Athletics Federations vice-president.

It follows a tumultuous 12 months after the decision to exclude the Cameroonian was not communicated to the ANOCA General Assembly, leading to a complaint from Djibouti National Olympic Committee President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Aicha Garad Ali.

Lassana Palenfo has led ANOCA since 2005 ©Getty Images

This eventually resulted in a special meeting held after the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Prague in November, attended by Kuwait's ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Spain's IOC deputy director general, Pere Miró.

It was decided there that Palenfo will remain as President of ANOCA but will relinquish all operational functions and office duties to the Executive Committee.

South African IOC member Sam Ramsamy was appointed chair of a three-person committee which was commissioned to "review all ANOCA operations and propose reforms to the General Assembly" by the end of March - although no updates have since been given.

ANOCA also no longer appears to have a functioning website.

This comes at a key time for sport on the continent after the IOC announced plans to find an African host for the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games there.

Senegal, Nigeria, Botswana and Tunisia are all interested - although the Tunisian effort has been put on hold until they have taken steps to end the restrictions on Israeli athletes competing at their events.

A full CAS verdict is expected tomorrow.

