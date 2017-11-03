Lassana Palenfo effectively stood down as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) pending the outcome of Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) proceedings following his disputed election victory earlier this year.

He will remain as the ANOCA's official President following a motion passed by 47 and opposed by four delegates at a closed Extraordinary General Assembly here today.

But he has passed most of his responsibilities and duties to Algeria's ANOCA vice-president Mustapha Berraf on a temporary basis.

The Ivorian, 76, was re-elected President by acclamation for a fourth term in office at the ANOCA General Assembly held in Djibouti in May.

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, his only challenger, was controversially barred from standing by the ANOCA Executive Committee shortly beforehand after being accused of illegally using the Government in Cameroon to campaign on his behalf.

He denies the allegations and appealed the decision to CAS.

This decision was not communicated to the ANOCA General Assembly, however, leading to a complaint from Djibouti National Olympic Committee President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Aicha Garad Ali.

This resulted in the meeting here today attended Kuwait's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Spain's IOC deputy director general, Pere Miró.

Palenfo and Kalkaba were also both present.

South Africa's IOC member Sam Ramsamy read out a proposal that had been drafted with assistance from Sheikh Ahmad and followed legal advice from leading sports lawyer François Carrard.

It made clear that Palenfo will remain as President of ANOCA but will relinquish all operational functions and office duties to the Executive Committee.

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, President of the Cameroonian Olympic Committee and International Association of Athletics Federations vice-president, was barred from standing in the ANOCA Presidential election in May ©Getty Images

A three-person committee has been commissioned to "review all ANOCA operations and propose reforms to the General Assembly" by the end of next March.

Ramsamy, chosen for the role as a "neutral" African not present in Djibouti, will chair a group also containing Burundi's IOC member Lydia Nsekera and Egypt's International Handball Federation President Hasan Mustafa.

"ANOCA undertakes to respect the CAS decision," Ramsamy said.

"If CAS confirm the decision of the May 2017 General Assembly, there will be no further action.

"If CAS decides that contrary to election of President, ANOCA will call an electoral General Assembly for the purpose of electing a President.

"This is a consensual document and I am hoping all of you will accept that."

Ramsamy attempted to bar questions and feedback during the meeting.

He then relented and permitted Central African Republic Olympic Committee President Gilles Gilbert Grésenguet to speak.

He questioned Ramsamy's right to mediate the meeting and claimed he had attempted to stifle debate.

Sam Ramsamy spoke during today's meeting and will now chair a special working group ©Getty Images

"This was a cavalier way of managing things," Grésenguet said.

"Let us think about this and debate it - we are not children."

Ramsamy also attempted to engineer a vote by acclamation before permitting a vote.

Four delegates opposed the motion.

It was not announced who these four were.

Ali, who caused today's meeting, refused to comment afterwards.