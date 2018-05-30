A host of world and Olympic champions are among more than 250 athletes set to compete at the first World Taekwondo Grand Prix of the year in Rome.

The event at the Foro Italico in the Italian capital, due to run from June 1 to 3, has attracted entries from 255 athletes representing 51 countries.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones of Britain and Cheick Sallah Cisse of the Ivory Coast, winner of the gold medal in the 80 kilograms category at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, are among the headline names scheduled to be in action.

They will be joined by the likes of Jones' compatriot Bianca Walkden, a double world champion, reigning Olympic gold medallist Shuyin Zheng of China and 2015 world champion Dmitriy Shokin of Russia.

The competition in Rome is the first World Taekwondo Grand Prix to be held in Italy.

Cheick Sallah Cisse of the Ivory Coast is among the athletes scheduled to take part in Rome ©Getty Images

"We are very excited to take the Grand Prix to Rome for the first time," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"The Grand Prix always delivers fantastic action and I have no doubt our athletes will put on a thrilling show for fans in Rome and around the world.

"The rule-changes we have introduced to make the sport more engaging and entertaining have been a great success and in Rome fans will continue to enjoy the benefits of these changes."

Following the season-opener in Rome, the Grand Prix series heads to Moscow for the second event from August 10 to 12.

Taoyuan in Chinese Taipei is due to host the third leg from September 19 to 21 before Manchester in England welcomes some of the world's best athletes from October 19 to 21.

The Grand Prix Final and Team Championships will be held in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates from November 22 to 25.