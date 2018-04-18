World Taekwondo has opened the latest bidding process for its events from 2021 to 2023 as it strives to continue to engage with interested cities around the world and deliver long-term certainty for the sport.

A total of 12 events are available to bidders, including the 2021 World Championships and Word Para-Championships.

Also up for grabs are the 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships and Summer Youth Olympic Games Qualification Tournament and the 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships and World Para-Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

Completing the list of events on offer are the three legs of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

World Taekwondo Championships take place in conjunction with World Para-Taekwondo Championships, while World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships are held together with World Para-Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

"By opening the bidding process now, we are providing cities with an opportunity to consider hosting multiple events and to build the events into their long-term strategies, thus guaranteeing greater legacies," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"Our enhanced bidding process allows us to engage with more potential host cities and countries and, through greater collaboration, deliver the very best events for the sport and for the city.

"Taekwondo is a global sport and we want to take our events to more cities and countries to further increase taekwondo’s popularity."

The timeline of the bid process has been outlined by World Taekwondo ©World Taekwondo

Interested bidders have to complete their bid registration by June 15 before submitting their bid file by October 5.

The bid files will then be evaluated by a group of experts before the host city selection is decided at World Taekwondo's Council meeting in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on November 21.

Last year, World Taekwondo hosted a Partnership Workshop as part of its ongoing commitment to collaborating openly with potential bidders for events from 2019 to 2024.

A total of 33 sport councils, Member National Associations and agencies interested in hosting events within the six-year period attended the event during 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in Muju in South Korea.

During the workshop, participants received a number of presentations which outlined the benefits of hosting World Taekwondo events as well as more details on what was expected of potential hosts.

The workshop also gave participants the opportunity to share their expectations and learn more about what was needed to deliver a successful event.

The World Taekwondo events bid brochure can be found by clicking here.

The bid registration form is available here.