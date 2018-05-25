Iran have topped the medal standings at the 2018 Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships, claiming six golds, one silver and two bronzes in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The country’s half-dozen triumphs came courtesy of Mehdi Pourrahnama, Hamed Haghshenas, Saeed Sadeghianpour, Ahmad Narimani, Mehdi Bahrami Azar and Mahtab Nabavi, as reported by Mehr News Agency.

Asghar Azizi came away with a silver medal, while Mohammad Reza Shabani and Mahtab Nabavi were Iran’s two bronze medallists.

Uzbekistan finished second in the medal standings.

Mongolia ranked third.

Competition took place at the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium.

It was the fourth edition of the Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships.