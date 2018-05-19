New Zealand and Spain claimed double gold as six other countries enjoyed victories today at the International Canoe Federation Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged.

Double Olympic 200 metres champion Lisa Carrington teamed-up with Kayla Imrie to win the K2 500 metres on the Hungarian lake in a time of 1min 39.018sec.

Ana Roxana Lehaci and Viktoria Schwarz of Austria took silver in 1:39.980 while Teresa Portela and Joana Vasconcelos of Portugal took bronze in 1:40.785.

Caitlin Ryan won in the absence of Carrington in the K1 500m class to double the Kiwi gold medal tally.

She crossed first in 1:46.576 as Dóra Bodonyi took Hungarian silver in 1:47.748.

Hermien Peters of Belgium clocked 1:49.059 for bronze.

Fernando Pimenta of Portugal won the K1 1,000m in 3:24.359.

Hungary took silver again courtesy of Bálint Kopasz in 3:25.647 while Roi Rodriguez managed Spanish bronze in 3:26.259.

Czech Republic's Martin Fuksa was the day's other winner in an individual event.

He won the C1 1,000m in 3:44.989 to comfortably beat Moldova's Oleg Tarnovschi, second in 3:47.283, and Carlos Tacchini of Italy, third in 3:47.361.

Martin Fuksa was among the winners today ©Getty Images

China, Spain, Poland, Canada and Spain also claimed victories today.

Lin Wenjun and Zhang Liqi secured Chinese gold in the C2 200 metres in front of Russia's Irina Andreeva Olesia Romasenko, second in 43.954, and Kincső Takács and Virág Balla of Hungary, third in 44.427.

Cristian Toro and Saúl Craviotto took Spanish spoils in 31.429.

Marko Novakovic and Nebojsa Grujic of Serbia clinched silver in 31.752 while Piotr Mazur and Dorian Kliczkowski of Poland secured the bronze in 1:38.555.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent took a good win in the women's C2 500m in 1:53.513.

The Canadian duo beat Ma Yanan and Sun Mengya of China, second in 1:54.130, and Kincső Takács and Virág Balla of Hungary, third in 1:55.941.

Rodrigo Germade and and Marcus Walz then took Spain's second gold in 1:26.893.

Vasily Pogreban and Iurii Portrigai claimed Russian silver in 1:27.809 after narrowly beating Bence Nádas and Csaba Erdőssy, who had to be content with yet another Hungarian minor medal in 1:27.982 for third.

Action will continue tomorrow.