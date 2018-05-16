Szeged in Hungary will welcome some of the top paddlers in the world for the first regatta of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Sprint World Cup season.

Action will begin with heats tomorrow on the Hungarian lake before continuing over the weekend.

Tom Liebscher of Germany and Fernando Pimenta of Portugal, the top two finishers from last year's World Championships, are among the leading contenders in the K1 1,000 metres.

The women's C1 200m is another event packed full with depth and quality.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Russia's Olesia Romasenko and Hungary's Kincso Takacs will resume their rivalry after finishing first, second and third respectively at the World Championships.

Vincent-Lapointe will then join Katie Vincent in the C2 500m as they rival Romasenko and Irina Andreeva from Russia and Takacs and Virag Balla of Hungary.

Canada will look to challenge in the C2 500m class ©ICF

Great Britain's K1 200m Olympic champion Liam Heath is named in the K4 500m team in Szeged alongside his London K2 200m partner, Jonathan Schofield.

New Zealand's two-time Olympic gold medallist, Lisa Carrington, is also missing both the K1 200 and K1 500 events in Hungary, focusing instead on the K2 200 with Caitlin Ryan and the K2 500 with Kayla Imrie.

Adrian Boros and Renata Csay will each target home gold in the respective marathon races.

Paralympic gold medallists Curtis McGrath from Australia and Great Britain's Jeanette Chippington and Emma Wiggs are all entered in the va'a category.

They are joined by fellow Rio 2016 winners Jakub Tokarz of Poland and Serhii Yemelianov of Ukraine in the KL1 200 and KL3 200 respectively.