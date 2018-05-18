World champions Milenko Zorić and Marko Tomićević began their season in perfect style by winning the K2 1,000 metres final on the opening day of finals at the International Canoe Federation Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged.

The Serbian duo, who also claimed a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, paddled to a comfortable victory in 3min 09.667sec.

Iñigo Peña and Francisco Cubelos took Spanish silver in 3:12.511 after narrowly beating Daniel Havel and Jakub Špicar of Czech Republic.

They were third in 3:12.839.

Serguey Torres and Fernando Enriquez, Cuba's silver medallists at last year's World Championships in Račice, won the men's C2 1,000m final in 3:35.734.

Hao Liu and Hao Wang of China were second in 3:36.712 and Ilya Pervukhin and Kirill Shamshurin of Russia third in 3:36.823.

Serguey Torres and Fernando Enriquez were among other World Cup winners today ©Getty Images

Hungary's Anna Kárász was a home winner in the other final today.

She triumphed in 3:56.180 to win the women's K1 1,000m final ahead of team-mate Tamara Takács.

Takács crossed second in 3:57.214 as Tabea Medert of Germany placed third in 3:59.908.

Action will continue over the weekend.

Nine more finals are scheduled tomorrow.