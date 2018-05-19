Australia’s Curtis McGrath and Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs each secured a second gold medal at the International Canoe Federation Paracanoe World Cup in Szeged in Hungary today.

Paddlers from Uzbekistan, Italy and Russia also secured wins today on the final day of competition in the Paralympic ranks.

McGrath followed his KL2 win yesterday with another tough success in the VL2 category due to be added onto the Paracanoe programme at Tokyo 2020.

He won today over the 200 metres distance in a time of 48.903 seconds.

Khatmurot Sherkuziev of Uzbekistan was second in 49.103 while Britain's David Phillipson took bronze in 50.414.

“I’m feeling good, but a bit more training would help,” McGrath said.

“It was a really fast call at the start, so a lot of us weren’t set properly, and that last 50 metres, I was really holding on to that paddle, probably a bit too tight, so my arms were filling up with lactate.

“I think due to my preparation leadning in I had to be content that I wasn’t going to perform as well as I wanted to, but it goes back to all those years I’ve worked hard in the V1, and now I’m in the VL3 class it’s a good feeling to race the fastest in this group.”

Emma Wiggs also continued her winning form from yesterday ©ICF

Wiggs added the KL2 title to her VL2 spoils in a time of 48.423.

It proved enough for a comfortable victory over British team-mate Charlotte Henshaw, second in 49.118, and Russia's Andreeva Nadezda, who was a distant third in 52.779.

Alexandra Dupik took Russian gold in the women's KL1 200m after her time of 56.143 proved enough in a tight final.

Katherinne Wollermann Zapata took Chilean silver in 56.348 and there was bronze for Britain's Jeanette Chippington in 56.993.

Italy's Marius Bogdan Ciustea won the VL2 men's 200m in 55.110 to beat Brazil's Luis Carlos Cardoso da Silva, second in 55.671, and Tamas Juhasz of Hungary, third in 57.171.

Uzbekistan's Shakhnoza Mirzaeva claimed the other win today in the women's KL3 200m.

She clocked 58.819 to comfortably prevail ahead of Sweden's Helene Ripa, second in 50.302, and France's Cindy Moreau, third in 50.658.