Bulgaria and Georgia each claimed gold medals at the 2018 European Sambo Championships today as Russia added three more to their tally.

Mariya Oryashkova, the 2016 world champion, secured Bulgaria's sole victory by beating Georgia’s Irine Leonidze 4-0 in the women’s 80 kilograms final.

The Netherlands' Sacha Yvonne Gorissen and Russia’s Anna Zhizhina were the bronze medallists.

Georgia, meanwhile, tasted victory through Vakhtangi Chidrashvili and Daviti Loriashvili.

Chidrashvili improved on his silver medal from the 2017 European Championships by edging Bulgaria’s Borislav Yanakov in the men’s 57kg final.

Loriashvili later went onto defeat Moldova’s Denis Tachii, the 2017 European silver medallist, in the men’s 100kg final.

The 57kg bronze medals went to Azerbaijan’s Mehman Khalilov and Russia’s Vladimir Gladkikh, while Latvia’s Viktors Resko and Belarus’ Andrei Kazusionak rounded-out the 100kg podium.

Among Russia’s trio of gold medallists was Tatiana Shuyanova, who claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Ukraine’s Mariia Buiok In the women’s 52kg final.

Buiok had to settle for a repeat of her silver medal-winning performance from last year.

Spain’s Irene Diaz and Belarus’ Kseniya Danilovich were the bronze medallists.

There was also success for Russia in the men's 74kg category as Aleksandr Saraikin overcame Georgia’s Levan Nakhutsrishvili, the 2017 world bronze medallist, 2-0 in the final.

The bronze medals went to Armenia’s Arsen Ghazaryan and home favourite Georgios Markarian of Greece.

A further nine gold medals were won today ©FIAS

Completing Russia's hat-trick of victories today was Valentyn Moldavskyi thanks to a 3-0 win over Ukraine’s Razmik Tonoian in the combat men’s over 100kg final.

Serbia’s Vuk Raonic was the sole bronze medallist.

The Russians are now level on six gold medals overall with Ukraine, who added a further two to their tally today.

Both of Ukraine's successes came in combat sambo with Oleksandr Voropaiev, the 2017 European silver medallist, beating Russia’s Alexander Nesterov 4-3 in the 62kg final and Artur Vorobiov establishing a definitive eight-point advantage over France's Charly Schmitt to win the 82kg crown.

Rounding out the 62kg podium were France’s Maximilien Vallot and Slovakia’s Jakub Babiar, while Armenia’s Davit Petrosyan and Belarus’ Yauheni Aleksiyevich were the 82kg bronze medallists.

The one other gold medal won today went the way of Belarus' Tatsiana Matsko as she successfully defended her women’s 64kg title after making short work of Russia’s Valeriya Anisimova in the final.

Ukraine’s Olena Sayko and Spain’s Maria Cabas were the bronze medallists.

Action in the Greek capital is due to conclude tomorrow when a further nine categories take centre stage, comprising the men’s 62kg, 82kg and over 100kg, the women’s 56kg, 68kg and over 80kg and combat sambo’s 52kg, 68kg and 90kg.