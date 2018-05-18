The International Surfing Association (ISA) have held coaching and water safety courses in Panama, backed by Olympic Solidarity.

The courses were organised with the aim of boosting the standard of the country’s surf instructors and helping to create a structure for local surf schools to thrive.

Further ambitions included developing a free surf programme for low-income children and promoting ocean safety.

It is hoped the latter will ultimately result in the establishment of a beach safety and lifeguard programme for Panama’s coastline in the future.

Puerto Rico’s Ernesto Alvarez, an ISA course presenter, led the four courses over a five day period in the country.

They included surf level one and an ISA water safety course, along with a stand up paddle (SUP) and flat water SUP course, backed by Olympic Solitary and the Panama Surfing Association, respectively.

Alvarez was supported by United States Lifesaving Association instructor Jose Landruá, with 21 Panamanians participating.

The attendees included current and past national champions, with the ISA claiming their participation will help to professionalise standards in the country.

The course was aimed at boosting the standard of the country’s surf instructors ©APS

It was claimed the safety course was of particular importance due to the lack of an existing national lifeguard service in the country.

The course was result of a key partnership between the ISA and the International Lifesaving Federation.

Surfers were equipped with essential cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid and ocean rescue techniques to increase awareness and drowning prevention in the country.

The ISA claim the Olympic Solidarity backed programme showed one of the key benefits of surfing being included on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme.

“Olympic Solidarity has been a key piece in our strategy to further develop the sport of surfing around the globe,” said Fernando Aguerre, ISA President.

“This is one of the many ways that you can witness the direct benefits of Olympic inclusion on a grassroots level taking hold, as we have seen in Panama.

“When surfing was included in Tokyo 2020, thousands of dreams were born around the world, as many surfers aspired to become Olympians.

“Through Olympic Solidarity we can create a pathway for more surfers to practice the sport and follow those dreams.”