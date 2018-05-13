The International Surfing Association (ISA) have announced that surf brand VISSLA has renewed its agreement as the title sponsor of the World Junior Surfing Championship, a role they have held since 2014, through to 2020.

The VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship is the largest junior surfing competition in the world and the 2017 edition in Hyuga, Japan, attracted 306 athletes from 41 countries.

News of the agreement comes before surfing's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The ISA have also announced that the 2018 edition of the competition will take place on Huntington Beach, California, known as Surf City USA, from October 27 to November 4.

The 2018 event will offer equal slots for boys and girls on each team for the first time in the competition's history.

Each country will be able to field up to three boys and three girls in under-16 and under-18 divisions - with a maximum of 12 athletes per team.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said: "We look forward to working with VISSLA and their team to build on the amazing foundation they have helped us create in the ISA World Juniors.

"Together we are shaping the future generation of surfing by providing a platform for the world's best to put their talent on display in competition."

Surfing will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We are also super stoked to return to Surf City USA and to build on the great legacy of historic surf events that have been held in this city.

"We are especially grateful to Visit Huntington Beach for their support and partnership which has made this hosting arrangement possible.

"The young surfers that will discover Huntington Beach are aspiring Olympians and throughout the week of competition in this iconic Southern California surf location we will certainly see the top surfers emerge and assert themselves as contenders to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

President of VISSLA, Paul Naude, added: "We are excited to continue supporting the biggest platform for junior surfing to ensure an innovative and bright future for the sport.

"The creative progression, individual uniqueness, and team camaraderie that we have witnessed at this World Championship over the years are a perfect fit for VISSLA's mission and brand identity.

"We look forward to watching these promising young surfers put it all on the line in pursuit of gold medals and start their paths towards surfing's debut in Tokyo 2020."