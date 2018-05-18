World Rugby have stated 1.5 million applications have been made for tickets to the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The governing body state the demand exceeds the supply for the number of tickets available during the initial team and stadium pack, rugby family, rugby friends and host city priority application phases.

“Rugby World Cup 2019 promises to be a very special experience for domestic and international fans alike," said Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and excitement is certainly translating into demand for tickets, which has been exceptional.

“Our message to fans is not to miss out.

“There are a range of ways to be part of Asia’s first Rugby World Cup from public ticket sales, the official supporter tours and hospitality programmes.”

Organisers are claimed to be targeting a total of 1.8 million ticket sales through all programmes.

World Rugby state a front row and supporters’ club priority ballot application phase will begin tomorrow and run until June 26.

Applications made at any time during the window will have equal chances of success, with hopefuls sent a communication at the end of June, when the process concludes.

Rugby World Cup 2019 worldwide partner Mastercard will offer offering fans who apply for tickets using their Mastercard the chance to receive a double entry in the ticketing ballot.

World Rugby claim there is exceptional demand for Japan matches and the knock-out rounds, asserting that fans should check the colour-coded demand indicator on the ticketing website to see which matches offer the best-possible chance to secure tickets.

The most popular matches include those involving Japan, New Zealand, England, France and South Africa.

It has also been claimed that demand for official supporter tour packages through the 21 global official travel agents has been so strong that STH Group Ltd is increasing its sales forecast by 20 per cent with an estimated 40,000 fans purchasing a range of ticket-inclusive travel packages.

Over 6,000 registrations for hospitality sales have also reportedly been made, while there is a waiting list for the Webb Ellis Suites experience at the International Stadium in Yokohama.

The Rugby World Cup will take place from September 20 to November 2 next year, with New Zealand seeking to defend their title.

World Rugby have elected 13 Council members, which now consists of 43 officials ©World Rugby

Preparations for the tournament were assessed at the World Rugby Council meeting in Dublin yesterday.

A total of 13 new union and regional association representatives were elected to the Council, following the decision to expand the body in November.

Ada Milby, Raelene Castle and Cameron Clyne, Deborah Griffin, Veronika Muelhofer, Brigitte Jugla, Susan Carty and Keiko Asami were elected.

They were joined by Dr Deb Robinson, Cathy Wong, Lesley Thomson, Sebastian Piñeyrua and Julie Paterson.

The November reform saw World Rugby increase the number of people who may sit on Council from 32 to 49, with the 17 new representatives to be women.

Currently 11 women have been appointed, with an additional six women expected to join by November’s interim meeting.

It will mean 35 per cent of the Council are women, as part of World Rugby women's plan 2017-25 to accelerate women in rugby on and off the field of play and further gender equality at all levels of the sport.

"I would like to warmly welcome our newest Council members and thank you not only for your passion and commitment to rugby, but for the expertise, skill and energy that you bring to the governance of the global game,” Beaumont said.

"Balanced decision-making is vital for the growth and health of our sport.

“We are committed to leading the acceleration of the development of women in rugby on and off the field in line with our 2017-25 Women’s Plan and believe this opens the door to even greater representation of women on Council and across rugby in the future.

"It is our strong desire to be a global leader in sport and we are advancing an inclusive environment, where women have equal opportunities in all areas, are integrated in strategy, plans and structures and are making highly-valued contributions to participation, performance and leadership.”