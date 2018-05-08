World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has claimed preparations for the 2019 World Cup are "on track and moving forward at a fast pace" as organisers marked 500 days until the tournament begins in Japan.

The build-up to the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Asia has been plagued with difficulty but Beaumont has inisted organisers will be ready to stage a successful edition of the event.

The final, scheduled to be held on November 2, was initially due to take place at the new National Stadium in the Japanese capital, the centrepiece of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But organisers conceded the venue would not be ready to stage the final and it was subsequently moved to Yokohama.

The naming of the official training facilities for the tournament was also hit by delays as many on the original list of locations did not meet World Rugby's standards.

The provisional selection of 52 team camps where the 20 competing teams will stay and train was finally announced last month.

World Rugby are also currently still investigating a controversial Rugby Europe Championship match between Spain and Belgium, the outcome of which saw Romania qualify for Japan 2019 at the expense of the Spanish team.

World Rugby's Executive Committee had decided that replaying the fixture "would be in the best interests of the game" following a row over the Romanian referee who officiated the match.

Spanish players claimed Vlad Iordăchescu favoured the Belgian side in his decisions, allowing Romania to book their World Cup place.

An official protest was then lodged by the Spanish Rugby Federation.

Eligibility issues have also since emerged which could also lead to sanctions for the countries involved.

Romania have provisionally been placed with Six Nations champions Ireland, Scotland, hosts Japan and a play-off winner in Pool A.

Beaumont praised development and legacy programmes established in the region prior to the tournament, which begins with the opening match at the Ajinomoto Stadium on September 20, 2019.

The Japan Rugby Football Union, together with the 12 host city unions, Governments and rugby schools, are also running 155 introduction days for children new to the game across the country in the months of April, May and June.

"With 500 days to go preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019 are on track and moving forwards at a fast pace," the Englishman said.

"The Impact Beyond legacy programme is making great progress throughout Japan and across the continent.

"It is encouraging to see that already more than 500,000 men and women, boys and girls have been given their first taste of rugby as part of the Asia 1 Million project."