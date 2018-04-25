Communities the length and breadth of Japan will share in the excitement of hosting Rugby World Cup 2019 following the announcement of the provisional selection of 52 team camps where the 20 competing teams will stay and train.

Applications were received by 90 cities and prefectures.

“The announcement follows approval by World Rugby of the provisional selection made by the Japan Rugby 2019 organising committee after a rigorous process that has team performance and community legacy at heart.

The announcement represents another major milestone in preparation for Asia’s first Rugby World Cup.

The search for team camps began in 2016 and all candidates were subject to a comprehensive selection and inspection process against key hosting criteria.

Every Rugby World Cup 2019 team camp will consist of an outdoor and indoor training venue, a swimming pool, gym and accommodation and will be utilised by the teams during and in the run-up to the tournament, which starts on September 20.

Camps comprise a mix of out-of-city options and match city options, with all the latter no more than 45 mins away from the match venue.

The formal appointment of these cities/prefectures as team camp hosts will be finalised upon the conclusion of an official agreement between the city or prefecture and the Organising Committee.

Applicants who missed out will have further opportunity via festival of rugby activities, ensuring everyone in Japan is part of the tournament experience.

Ren, left, and G, official mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, were announced in February - and now Japanese organisers have finalised the list of 52 sites where the 20 competing teams will be training ©World Rugby

The team camps for the knock-out phases will be announced in due course.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "Rugby World Cup 2019 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone in Japan to get behind the tournament and deliver an exceptional welcome for teams and fans as hosts.

“Team camps are at the heart of the tournament experience for teams, a home away from home, while representing an opportunity to further the reach and community engagement of the event.

“The legacy of upgraded infrastructure will also benefit communities for years to come.”

President and chief executive of the Rugby World Cup 2019 organising committee Akira Shimazu said.

“All of the facilities that were submitted as part of the application process were of very high quality and thus we were able to provide the qualified teams with a large range of options.

“Team camps are an essential part of the tournament as these communities are where the qualified teams will train and prepare during the tournament period.”

Just over 500 days remain until Rugby World Cup 2019.