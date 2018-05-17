Many of the world's best foil fencers have descended on Shanghai for the latest leg of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Grand Prix season.

Competitions will be held in both male and female foil events over three days of action in the Jing'an Sports Center from tomorrow.

Alessio Foconi is top seed in the men's event after forming part of the gold medal winning Italian team at last year's World Championships.

A strong Italian team will also include the reigning individual Olympic champion Daniele Garozzo, who is seeded fifth.

Olympic silver medallist Alexander Massialas also joins Race Imboden in an equally formidable United States team.

Reigning team world champion Alessio Foconi will start as top seed in the men's event ©Getty Images

Russia's Timur Safin and Great Britain's Richard Kruse are other strong contenders.

Italy will also be chasing medals in the women's event as Alice Volpi and Arianna Errigo, ranked two and five respectively, lead a strong team.

They will face stiff competition from Russia's Olympic champion and top seed Inna Deriglazova.

Lee Kiefer of United States is the third seed.