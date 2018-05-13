Olympic champion Sofya Velikaya came back from a two-year break to win the women's event at the International Fencing Federation Sabre Grand Prix at the VTB Ice Palace in the Russian capital Moscow.

The 32-year-old had beaten tournament favourite Rossella Gregorio of Italy in the last 32 by a 15-11 scoreline earlier in the day.

She eventually went on to thrash South Korea's Jiyeon Kim 15-5 in her semi-final before beating 2015 World Championship bronze medallist Anna Marton of Hungary by a 15-12 scoreline in today’s final.

Sofya Velikaya was part of the Russian team who won team gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

Marton had beaten Mariel Zagunis of the United States 15-12 in her semi-final.

Zagunis consequently shared bronze with Kim.

The next FIE Grand Prix event will see male and female foil fencers head to the Chinese city of Shanghai for competition from May 18 to 20.