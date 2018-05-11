The United States' Geoffrey Loss has set up a last-64 clash with world number one Gu Bongil of South Korea after coming through the round of pools and the preliminary stage at the International Fencing Federation Sabre Grand Prix in Moscow today.

Loss progressed from Pool 20 with two wins out of six before beating Great Britain’s James Edwards 15-9 and home favourite Iliy Andreev 15-8 at the Russian capital’s VTB Ice Palace.

Tomorrow he will play Gu, who has received a bye to the round-of-64 as one of the top 16 seeds.

World number two Áron Szilágyi of Hungary will go up against another American, Khalil Thompson.

American Khalil Thompson beat France's Tom Seitz on his way to reaching the round-of-64 ©FIE/Facebook/Augusto Bizzi

Thompson advanced from Pool 10 with two victories from his six outings before defeating France’s Tom Seitz 15-11 and Belarus’ Siarhei Kisel 15-6.

The men’s event will come to an end tomorrow with the final following the direct elimination rounds.

The round of pools and the preliminary stage in the women’s event are also scheduled for tomorrow.

The women’s event will conclude on Sunday (May 13) with the direct elimination rounds and final.