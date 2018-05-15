The Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) has appointed Honig's as the official outfitter of the 2018 Men's World Championships.

It will see the American company, based in Denver, provide all FIL officials with game day equipment for the flagship tournament in Israel.

This will include jerseys, shorts and warm-up jackets, while staff and volunteers will also be kitted out.

In addition, Honig's will remain as the official FIL apparel partner for the 2019 Women's Under-19 Lacrosse World Championships, the 2019 Men's Lacrosse World Indoor Championships and the 2020 Men's Under-19 Lacrosse World Championships.

"This is an historic partnership," said Jim Scherr, chief executive of the FIL.

The deal has been described as "historic" for lacrosse ©FIL

"This marks the first major apparel sponsorship for the federation with inclusion of officials and volunteers.

"The Honig brand is a special brand that has done great things for the past 30 years in various sports.

"We're proud to welcome them on board.

"Honig's partnership is helping FIL usher in a new era of corporate partnerships."

Israel is hosting this year's World Championship in Netanya between July 12 and 21.

"Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and we are proud and thrilled to partner with the Federation of International Lacrosse and its officials," Greg Wilson, chief executive of Honig's said.