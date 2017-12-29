England has named a 23-man squad for next year's International Federation of Lacrosse (FIL) Men's World Championships in Israel.

The team will represent the country at the event, scheduled to be held at the Netanya Stadium in Netanya from July 12 to 21.

The side was selected following an "intensive" selection process at the men's national trials in Manchester.

Andrew Baxter, Tommy Kirkland, Sam Patterson, Sam Russell and Nick Watson are set to make their second successive appearance for England after competing for the nation at the 2014 edition of the event in Denver in the United States.

Hal Dwobeng, Tim Collins, and Alex Russell are among the newcomers on the team.

All three represented England at the 2016 Under-19 World Championships in Coquitlam in Canada.

ICYMI: Our 23-man @EnglandLacrosse squad for the 2018 FIL Men's World Championships has been announced! Full story ➡️ https://t.co/MeOzaBfGIN pic.twitter.com/MqmWS4g2bP — English Lacrosse (@englacrosse) December 20, 2017

"All the coaches are very excited about the squad we’ve been able to select, and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision in finalising the 23 players selected," head coach Tom Wenham said.

"There’s a great mixture of experience, along with players who have made the jump up from the under-19s and we’re really looking forward to working with this squad over the coming months as the preparations and intensity builds towards Israel.

"We have also selected a number of alternates to cover all positions who will continue to be involved with the squad and will mean we have a group of replacements fully prepared to step in if required."

Israel was awarded the 2018 FIL Men's World Championship in May.

It came after English Lacrosse withdrew Manchester as the host city in April, citing financial concerns as the reason.

Fifty countries are expected to be represented in Netanya, where more than 2,000 players are set to compete.