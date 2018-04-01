Hungary's Aron Szilagyi claimed the gold medal at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Sabre Grand Prix at the SK Handball Gym in Seoul today.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, who won titles at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, was in excellent form all day and saw off France's Bolade Apithy and Russia's Kamil Ibragimov in his quarter and semi-final before beating Rio 2016 bronze medallist Kim Junghwan of South Korea in the final by a convincing 15-7 scoreline, ensuring he finished top of the podium.

Olha Kharlan is a four-time Olympic medallist ©FIE

The women's event also saw an Olympic gold medallist take the title as Ukraine's Olha Kharlan, who was the Olympic champion at Beijing 2008, came out on top.

The 27-year-old overcame challenges from South Korea's Choi Sooyeon and Romania's Bianca Pascu in her quarter and semi-final before beating Hungary's Anna Marton by a 15-7 scoreline in the final to clinch the title.

The next FIE Sabre Grand Prix event will take place in the Russian capital Moscow from May 11 to 13.