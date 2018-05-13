Spain finished top of the European Karate Championships medal table after securing the defence of their men’s team kata title on the final day of action in Novi Sad in Serbia.

The side made up of José Manuel Carbonell, Sergio Galán and Francisco José Salazar defeated Russia 5-0 in the final at the Sports and Business Centre Vojvodina.

It gave their country a third gold medal of the event and sixth medal overall having also won two silvers and one bronze.

Spain have ruled the men’s team kata event in recent years, winning titles in four of the last five editions of the European Championships.

"We are very thankful for all the support that we have received to get here," Salazar, who has been a constant fixture in the Spanish men's kata team for the past 10 years, said.

"It has been 10 years in a row that we have reached the finals of the European Championships.

"It means that Spain is a big power in kata and that we are on track for making history.

"In my case, I am honoured to have the chance to be in the team all this time.

"My personal count is five gold and five silver medals so I am very proud of this new success."

Spain, scheduled to host the 2019 European Karate Championships in Guadalajara, have topped the medal table for the first time since 2015.

Italy and Turkey were the men’s team kata bronze medallists.

Italy claimed victory in the women's team kata event ©WKF

There was no such joy for Spain in the women’s team kata event as the defending champions were beaten 3-2 in the final by the Italian trio of Sara Battaglia, Terryana D’Onofrio and Michela Pezzetti.

It is the first time since 2013 that Italy’s women’s kata team has reached the top of the podium at the continental event.

France and Turkey were the bronze medallists.

There was also disappointment for Spain in the men’s team kumite final with them suffering a 3-1 defeat to Turkey.

Spearheaded by European Championship medallists Uğur Aktaş and Burak Uygur, Turkey secured their third gold medal of the event.

The bronze medals went to Ukraine and Serbia.

In the women’s team kumite event, Switzerland sealed success with a 2-0 win over Italy.

France and Croatia rounded out the podium.

The Championships finished with the Para-karate wheelchair user competitions.

In the men’s event, France’s Fatah Sebbak claimed the title after beating Russia’s Evgenii Korobeinikov.

Russia’s Marina Kulikova won the women’s event having defeated team-mate Tatiana Fedina in the final.