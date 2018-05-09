Kosovo's karate team were barred from entering Serbia as they arrived to compete at the European Championships in Novi Sad.

The delegation were prevented from crossing the border in Merdare and were turned away by police amid the ongoing political tension between the two countries after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia's Government warned yesterday that the Kosovan team would not be able to display any national symbols during the event, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (May 13).

According to Serbian media, the decision not to allow the Kosovan athletes, coaches and staff to cross the border was made because they were carrying symbols which Belgrade does not recognise.

It has also been claimed that Kosovo had not respected the agreed procedures for official visits to Serbia.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj reacted angrily to the Serbian authorities, writing on Facebook that denying the team entry to participate at the Championships was an "unacceptable act that does not contribute to the normalisation of relations between our two states".

"The Serbian authorities were informed by the Kosovo Olympic Committee about this trip and the claim that they have not been informed on time is untenable," Haradinaj added.

In a statement, the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo confirmed the team would not be able to participate at the event.

BREAKING: #Kosovo Karate Team are not allowed to entry in Serbian territory. Serbian police turned back our karate delegation in the border of Merdare. Our National Team were going to participate in #European #Karate Championship Novi Sad 2018. @worldkarate_wkf @insidethegames pic.twitter.com/94qeWeRuiq — NOC KOSOVO (@NOCKOSOVO) May 9, 2018

The decision risks the intervention of sporting bodies who have warned countries not to ban athletes from competing for political reasons.

Last month, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach called on sport to "show its teeth" by taking action to combat cases of countries restricting the way other nations participate at events on political grounds.

It followed a series of recent troubles involving the participation of Israel at events in Islamic countries, and of Kosovo at events in Serbia.

"Despite Serbia's desire to be a good host to all athletes at the upcoming European Championships in karate, in Novi Sad, athletes from Kosovo and Metohija will not be part of this competition, because for some of them, this time, the sport was of secondary importance," the statement from the Government office read.

The incident marks the latest sporting dispute involving Serbia and Kosovo.

Serbia has continually opposed Kosovo being accepted as members of International Federations, including those for athletics and football.

Spain was recently stripped of the 2018 Junior and Under-23 Weightlifting Championships because of the country's political stance on Kosovo.

Kosovo became part of the IOC in 2014 and made their Olympic debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

insidethegames has approached the World Karate Federation and the European Karate Federation for comment.