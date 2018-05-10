Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovičová claimed her second gold medal of the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport Championships after winning the R8 women's 50 metres rifle three positions SH1 event in Cheongju in South Korea.

Vadovičová finished with a final score of 453.9 points at the Cheongju Shooting Range, 5.5 off the world record she set in March in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Sweden's Anna Normann came second with 452.6 points, while China’s Zhang Cuiping, who had beaten Vadovičová to R8 gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and the 2014 World Championships, won the bronze medal with 443.0.

Vadovičová's victory adds to that from the R3 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event on Tuesday (May 8), when she did set a world record.

The Slovakian also claimed silver in the R2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1.

The R8 is regarded as one of the more physically demanding disciplines, with athletes shooting from the kneeling, prone and standing positions.

Amid shoulder pain and a week of competition in Cheongju, Vadovičová said she took her mind off winning.

"Today was a very hard day because it is a physical discipline, and the last competition for me," she added.

"I am very tired.

"I spoke with Anna, and she was also very tired.

"It was hard for all the women in the finals.

"I had problems with my shoulder.

"So today, I was not going to shoot for the gold medal, only free shooting and more of training."

World Championship debutant Normann, who secured silver in the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event on Monday (May 7), was not in the top four after the end of the first elimination round, but she climbed back until it was only her and Vadovičová left.

She had the opportunity to steal the win after Vadovičová shot a very low 9.3 points, but she could only match her rival’s score to finish in second place.

The P5 mixed air pistol SH1 event was also held today and saw Sweden's Joackim Norberg win top honours with 364 points.

South Korea’s Chul Park beat Ukraine’s Oleksii Denysiuk in a shoot-off for the silver medal.

It came after both finished on 361 points.

Although it is not a Paralympic event, Norberg said the win still carried significance.

"I think this means I finally got the shooting to work at that final moment, which I didn't really do in [my other two] finals," he added.

"At least I know what to practice on when I get home."

South Korea won the P5 team gold medal with 1,037 points, while Ukraine took the silver with 1,032.

Action in Cheongju is due to conclude tomorrow with the R7 men's 50m rifle three positions SH1 and R9 mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 events.