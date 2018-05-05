Jiseok Lee claimed South Korea's first gold of their home World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Cheongju.

The home favourite prevailed in the R4 mixed 10 metre air rifle standing SH2 competition, which was the only medal event of the day at Cheongju Shooting Range.

Lee emerged as the winner of a tightly fought battle against New Zealand's Michael Johnson and South Korea's Youngjun Jeon.

He was forced to survive an early shoot-out to avoid elimination, but then came through the field to secure the title.

The South Korean achieved a world record total of 254 to top the podium, while Johnson ended with a tally of 253.6 in second place.

Bronze was claimed by Jeon, who ended with a 323.2.

"I think that I did everything as best I could," Lee said following his victory.

"I feel like I received a gift.

"I thought that I was not the only one who was getting nervous.

"Other competitors were also all in the same situation, so I tried not to think about results, but just to do what I could do at the moment."

Well, that was an intense R4 finals! That ends Day 2 #Cheongju2018 pic.twitter.com/Ys87I3cNdu — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) May 5, 2018

The results in the competition also saw the completion of the R4 team event, which was ultimately won by hosts South Korea.

Britain and Italy secured the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Championships will continue tomorrow.