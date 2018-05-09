Six countries will compete at the Blind Football Euro Challenge Cup, which begins tomorrow in Polish city Krakow.

The hosts will be joined by Hungary, Belarus and Ireland, as well as international debutantes Switzerland and Austria.

Belarus have not played since 2009.

European football's governing body UEFA are backing the tournament, which is held every two years and is aimed at developing the sport across the continent.

UEFA renewed their support of blind football in December through its "Football For All Abilities" scheme.

All six teams will contest a group stage before semi-finals are held.

The final is set for May 12.

"In January this year we reported how blind football is taking off around the globe," said Ulrich Pfisterer, chairperson of the IBSA Blind Football Committee.

The tournament is designed to boost blind football across Europe ©IBSA

"A total of 36 national teams competed in regional Championships and qualifiers in 2017, an impressive increase from 21 in 2013 and 28 in 2015.

"This project is a crucial part of that development and we are delighted with the progress being made.

"We look forward to welcoming all teams to Kraków for the Euro Challenge Cup, especially the new countries.

"It is a direct result of a lot of commitment and work from everyone involved and on behalf of the Committee, I would like to thank the countries, local partners and UEFA for their efforts."

The first Euro Challenge Cup was held in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2014, with victory going to Belgium.

The second was staged in Thessaloniki, Greece, in 2016, with Romania emerging victorious.