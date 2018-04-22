Teams competing at this year's International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) Blind Football World Championships will learn their opponents when the draw for the tournament is conducted in Madrid tomorrow.

IBSA Blind Football chairperson Ulrich Pfisterer and Angel Luis Gomez, President of the Spanish Federation for Blind Sports, will make the draw in the Spanish host city.

The competition will be the largest edition in history as 16 teams will battle it out for the world title from June 7 to 17.

The 16 nations will be split into four groups of four, with the top two in each progressing to the quarter-finals.

All 44 matches are due to be held at the 400-capacity Colegio Sagrado Corazon.

The opening match is scheduled for June 7, with quarter-finals taking place from June 13.

Argentina are among the teams hoping to end Brazil's dominance of the event ©Getty Images

The final will then be held on June 17.

Entry will be free throughout the tournament, considered a key step on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Brazil come into the event as favourites having won four consecutive Paralympic titles and three successive world titles.

Copa America winners Argentina, African champions Morocco and Asian title holders China will be among the teams hoping to break Brazil's stranglehold of the World Championships.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Mali, Thailand, Iran and Russia - who will participate as neutrals owing to the ongoing suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee following the country's doping scandal - are all set to make their World Championships debut.