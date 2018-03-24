Organisers of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup have launched the official volunteer programme for the tournament called "Team No-Side".

Ten thousand volunteers are set to be utilised at the flagship men's event next year, which will be held in Asia for the first time.

They will serve as "the faces of the tournament" and will be tasked with "showcasing rugby's values and Japan's world-famous welcome".

Team No-Side will aim to "connect with fans, create unforgettable experiences and go forward to deliver an exceptional Rugby World Cup for all".

Roles will include transport, meet and greets, accreditation, way-finding and jobs at fan-zones.

Recruitment will begin on April 23 through an online application process, with an interview phase followed by training for successful candidates.

"No-side" is a rugby term that resonates in Japan.

The term was used by referees to essentially signify the end of a match and became a symbol of respect, hospitality and solidarity.

"No-side" is an important term in Japanese rugby ©Getty Images

Akira Shimazu, the chief executive of Japan 2019, said: "No-side is a key value within Japan rugby, and this is an opportunity to take it beyond rugby, showcasing the no-side spirit to both local and international visitors.

"We are hopeful this will lead to an increase in participation in volunteering, both at sporting events and in general."

The World Cup will run between September 20 and November 2 across 12 Japanese stadia.

Twenty nations will take part as New Zealand aim to defend their title.

"Rugby is all about teamwork and values and the successful delivery of a tournament of this scale could not be possible without a team of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"The volunteers were at the heart of a very special Rugby World Cup 2015 and were certainly a highlight for fans and teams - they were the face of a tournament that had a superb festival atmosphere.

"Japan is famous for its hospitality and I am sure that Team No-Side will play a key role in ensuring a memorable experience for all who attend Japan 2019."