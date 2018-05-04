Slovakia’s Radoslav Malenovsky made the most of a lucky reprieve to claim a gold medal on the opening day of the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Cheongju in South Korea.

Malenovsky finished ninth in the qualification round of the R1 men’s 10 metre air rifle standing SH1 competition, with only the top eight advancing to the final.

A disqualification led to Malenovsky being advanced to the final, where he took full advantage of the opportunity.

The Slovakian challenged and beat home favourite Jinho Park, as he ended with a winning total of 250 points.

Park ended as the runner-up on a score of 247.1.

The bronze medal claimed was by Ukraine’s Andrii Doroshenko, who achieved a total of 225.7.

"This day was crazy, I think it was a bit of luck," Malenovsky said.



"I started working with my father in training, and we built our shooting range.

"I studied a lot about my body and then I started to improve myself step by step.

"And now we have working like that for three years and my results are growing and growing.

"And I’m very happy that I am able to have results like today, and my parents had a big contribution to this."

Two world records were broken on the opening day in South Korea ©Twitter/Shooting Para Sport

Paralympic champion Xing Huang produced a world record to win the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 competition.

Huang managed a score of 36 points in the discipline, with South Korea’s Chul Park forced to settle for the silver medal on 30.

Ukraine’s Oleksii Denysiuk was eliminated in third place on a score of 22 points.

There was also a world record in the R2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, as China’s Xiaohong Bai scored 248.9 points.

The 18-year-old ended ahead of Paralympic champion Veronika Vadovičová, with the Slovakian taking the silver medal on 247.8 points.

Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik, previous holder of the world record, secured the bronze medal on 225.2 points.

The Championships are set to continue tomorrow.