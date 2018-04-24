The Organisers of four International Ski Federation (FIS) World Championship events will be elected during next month’s International Ski Congress in Costa Navarino in Greece, it has been confirmed.

Among the events set to be awarded is the 2022 FIS Ski Flying World Championships, for which Vikersund in Norway is the sole candidate.

Courchevel-Méribel in France and Saalbach in Austria are the two candidates for the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, while Planica in Slovenia and Trondheim in Norway are both vying for the 2023 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

Bakuriani in Georgia is currently the only preliminary candidate for the one other event on offer, the 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships.

The announcement of the four elected organisers is due to take place on May 17.

The six candidates will present their concepts to all Congress participants from display stands and during the respective FIS Technical Committee meetings.

They will also have a final opportunity to present to the FIS Council on May 15.

Representatives from the candidate cities for the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, excluding Bakuriani, were given more information about the process for awarding the events by the FIS during an inspection of Costa Navarino.

The visit to the Greek resort included a tour of the facilities to finalise the setting up of the World Championship Candidate Exhibition, located close to the Congress centre.

Vikersund in Norway is the sole candidate for 2022 FIS Ski Flying World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

Approximately 1,000 delegates representing more than 80 FIS Member National Associations (MNAs) are scheduled to participate in the 51st International Ski Congress from May 13 to 19.

As part of the Congress week, the FIS Council, as well as the various FIS Technical Committees, Sub-Committees and Working Groups, will meet from May 13 to 16.

Representing the highest decision-making authority within FIS, the Congress itself is due to take place on May 18.

It will review the business reports of the Council, the accounts and reports of the auditors, approve the budget for the 2018-2019 financial period, elect the FIS President and 16 FIS Council members, as well as decide on the proposals submitted by the MNAs and the Council.

Gian Franco Kasper is set to secure a sixth term as FIS President after the worldwide governing body confirmed he will stand unopposed.

The veteran Swiss official, first elected to the role in 1998, notified the FIS Council of his intention to run for re-election at their Autumn meeting in Oberhofen in November.

A total of 18 candidates are running for election to the FIS Council.

Snowboarder Konstantin Schad of Germany has been proposed as the Athletes' Commission representative on the Council.

The items on the programme of the FIS Council in the days prior to the Congress primarily focus on the Congress agenda and reviewing the various proposals to submit to the delegates.

Additionally, other key topics will include final approval of the FIS World Cup calendars for the 2018-2019 season, as well as receiving proposals submitted by the Technical Committees following their meetings.

These will include the FIS snow safe policy, safeguarding athletes and participants from harassment and abuse.