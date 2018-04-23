The Czech Republic booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation World U18 Championship in Russia with victory over France in their Group B match.

The Czechs got off to a good start at the Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk and took the lead through Vojtěch Střondala in the eigth minute.

France, however, managed to get themselves back on level terms just before the end of the first period with a goal from Flavian Dair.

The French then took this momentum into the second period and scored within seven minutes of the restart through Pierrick Dube to make it 2-1.

With elimination from the tournament staring them in the face, the Czechs quickly found their range and scored three unanswered goals to give them a 4-2 advantage going into the final period.

There was no let up from David Bruk's side from that moment on and they went on to score five goals with no reply in the third and final quarter to record a 9-2 victory overall, ensuring they qualified for the last eight.

Today's result means France have been eliminated from the tournament as they have no more group matches to play.

Belarus booked their spot in the quarter-finals with victory against Switzerland ©IIHF

Today's Group A match saw Belarus beat Switzerland by a close 5-4 scoreline at the Arena Metallurg in Magnitogorsk, meaning they also qualify for the quarter-finals.

As was the case with France in Group B, Switzerland have been eliminated from the tournament as they have no more matches to play and are, therefore, guaranteed to finish bottom of the table on zero points.

Tomorrow is due to see the final round of group matches played.

In Group A, defending champions the United States will take on Belarus and Sweden will go up against Canada.

In Group B Finland will take on the Czech Republic whilst hosts Russia will face Slovakia.