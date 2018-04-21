Hosts Russia held off a late fightback from the Czech Republic to record their second consecutive victory at the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship.

The Russian team built on their thumping win over France as they beat their Czech opponents 3-2 in the Group B encounter at the Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk.

Jakub Lauko put the Czech Republic ahead late on in the first period before Ivan Morozov equalised deep into the second stanza.

The majority of the action came in the third period as Vasili Podkolzin gave Russia the lead before Pavel Dorofeyev looked to have sealed the win for the host nation when he made it 3-1.

The Czech Republic rallied and reduced the deficit to one thanks to Vojtech Strondala but the Russian team's defence held firm as they held on for victory.

Sweden beat Belarus in the other match to take place today ©IIHF

"It was a very difficult game", said Russian head coach Alexander Zybin.

"Even though we had warned the boys that the opponent would be angry and fast.

"We have played them a lot, and they games against them are always difficult."

In the other match to take place today, Sweden also clinched their second straight win as they overcame Belarus 4-3 in Group A at the Arena Metallurg in Magnitogorsk.

David Gustafsson, Adam Boqvist, Nikola Pasic and Lukas Wernblom got the goals for Sweden in a narrow victory over a determined Belarusian outfit.

Sweden are second in Group A behind leaders Canada, who return to action when they face Switzerland tomorrow.