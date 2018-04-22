Sweden inflicted more misery on the United States as the European nation claimed an impressive 3-1 win over the defending champions at the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship in Russia.

Lukas Wernblom was the star of the show as he scored twice, while David Lilja also found the net in a deserved victory for the Swedish team at the Arena Metallurg in Magnitogorsk.

The US began the better of the two sides as Oliver Wahlstrom put them ahead in the first period.

Lilja then drew Sweden level before Wernblom seized control of the match for Sweden in the third stanza.

With just over 90 seconds left on the clock, Wernblom gave Sweden the lead after a video review before he put the puck into an empty net late on to seal his team's third consecutive win.

The result condemned the US to their second defeat of the tournament following their 6-4 reverse at the hands of Canada on the opening day.

Canada maintained their 100 per cent record as they beat Switzerland ©IIHF

"I’m really happy and proud of the players," said Swedish coach Torgny Bendelin.

"We had four lines going and three defensive pairings.

"All the players worked hard and it was a team win."

Canada are the other team who have a 100 per cent record in Group A as they comprehensively dispatched Switzerland 5-0.

Finland also have three wins from three in Group B after they edged hosts Russia 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller at the Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk.

Slovakia picked up their second victory of the competition, thrashing France 7-1 in the other Group B match to take place today.

The tournament continues tomorrow.