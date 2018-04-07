Stephanie Morton was denied a hat-trick of gold medals as team-mate Kaarle McCulloch triumphed in the women’s 500 metres time trial on the penultimate night of track cycling competition at Gold Coast 2018 here today.

The two Australians were seeking to continue the country’s fine record in the event, which had always been won by a Meares at the Commonwealth Games.

Kerrie Meares won on the event’s debut at Manchester 2002, while her sister Anna triumphed at Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

The Australian great, whom the Brisbane based velodrome is named after, was present to watch the battle to be her successor.

Morton appeared on course to achieve a sprint hat-trick, after she achieved the fastest time by crossing the line in 33.619 seconds.

She would ultimately be dislodged from the top of the standings by McCulloch, who achieved a narrowly faster time of 33.583 to seal the gold.

The podium was rounded off by New Zealand's Emma Cumming, who finished in 34.230.

Australia’s hopes of success in the men’s individual sprint seemed high, with world champion Matthew Glaetzer producing a Games record time in qualifying.

It continued his form from last night, when he had successfully defended his men’s keirin title.

The Australian crowd were therefore left stunned when Glaetzer was beaten in the first round of the competition by Malaysia’s Muhammed Sabrom, a result the home hero described as “gutting and embarrassing”.

Elinor Barker upgraded from Glasgow 2014 silver by winning the women's points race ©Getty Images

Sabrom would continue to shock the field as he overcame keirin silver medallist Lewis Oliva in the quarter-finals, before he was ruthlessly dispatched by New Zealand’s Sam Webster in straight rides.

Webster would advance to a gold medal showdown against Scotland’s Jack Carlin, who saw off the challenge of Australia’s Jacob Schmid in his semi-final.

Defending champion Webster gained the upper hand by winning the first ride contest against Carlin, a World Championship silver medallist in February.

Carlin would surge in the closing stages of the second ride, but missed out on taking it to a decider by a narrow margin as Webster's wheel just crossed the line first to give him gold.

Bronze was claimed by Schmid, who beat surprise package Sabrom in straight rides.

Elinor Barker secured Wales first gold medal on the track at the Games, as she upgraded from her silver medal from four years ago in the women’s 25 kilometre points race, after a superb tactical ride.

The opening stages of the race saw Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Katie Archibald prove one of the most active riders by contesting sprints, while Barker remained quiet.

Her reasoning became clear, when the 2017 points race world champion launched a solo attack as the halfway mark approached.

Having gained over half a lap on the field with her initial acceleration, Barker continued to edge closer and eventually made contact, shortly after gaining five sprint points.

By gaining the lap, the 23-year-old moved onto a tally of 25 points and was able to start marking the dangerous Archibald in the closing stages.

She did so to good effect to hold a near insurmountable 10 point cushion heading into the final sprint, which was worth double points.

Barker would complete the victory in style by winning the final sprint to move onto a winning total of 40 points, with yesterday’s individual pursuit champion Archibald settling for silver on 20.

Sophie Thornill and Helen Scott produced a world record ride to defend their tandem 1km time trial title ©Getty Images

The podium was rounded off by Archibald’s team-mate Neah Evans, who ended a further three points back.

There was a dramatic finale to the men's 15km scratch race event, set up by a solo attack from Ethan Hayter.

The English rider led for the final eight laps of the race, but was unable to hold off a surging bunch in the last half lap.

Australia's Sam Welsford would come over the top of the Englishman to take the gold medal, with New Zealand's Campbell Stewart earning the silver.

Chris Latham won bronze for England, ending in front of his team-mates Oliver Wood and the tiring Latham.

Scotland's Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham proved too good for their rivals in the men’s tandem sprint title.

Fachie earned the title four years ago when he was piloted by Craig McLean, but he sealed his fourth Commonwealth Games title alongside Rotherham.

The duo overcame Wales' James Ball and Peter Mitchell in straight rides, adding to their time trial success from two days ago.

Bronze was claimed by Australia's Brad Henderson and his pilot Tom Clarke, after they saw off the challenge of Malaysia's Muhammad Rizan and Muhammed Rasol in both rides.

Only the gold medal would be awarded in the women’s tandem time trial competition, with only three pairings taking to the track.

Australia's Jessica Gallagher and Madison Janssen produced a Games-record time of 1min 7.165sec in the one kilometre event to put the pressure on defending champions Sophie Thornill and Helen Scott.

The reigning world and Paralympic champions rose to the occasion in style, after they achieved a world record 1:04.623 to seal the gold.

It prompted a standing ovation for the English duo in the velodrome, despite the pair knocking the home favourites out of the medal positions.