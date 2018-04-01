UK Anti-Doping’s (UKAD) head of Education and Athlete Support department Amanda Hudson has been named on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Education Committee.

WADA’s Education Committee, chaired by two-time Olympic gold medallist Edwin Moses, provides guidance and advice to the organisation's management, which helps them shape anti-doping policy.

The Education Committee also provide recommendations for WADA-funded social science research projects.

Newly-appointed Hudson is credited with having led innovative education policies in the United Kingdom and is a regular member of the Council of Europe Expert group for education.

Hudson will join WADA’s Education Committee, where she will be the UK’s sole representative, on an initial three-year term.

WADA's Education Committee is chaired by Olympic gold medallist Edwin Moses ©Getty Images

WADA’s deputy director general Rob Koehler expressed his delight that Hudson was joining the organisation.

“Considering the education system that’s been built at UKAD with Amanda as the lead, I think the experience that she has built up over the years will be a vital part of her input.

“We’re also at a point now where the International Standard for Education and Information is being developed and Amanda has a lot of expertise in terms of contributing to that.”

Hudson added that she was excited about joining WADA.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with my international colleagues as part of the WADA Education Standing Committee.

“I feel honoured to become a formal member of this representative group, where I believe our collective expertise can be used to great effect.

“This is an exciting time, with vast progress being made to improve anti-doping education standards around the world.

“Clean athletes deserve this, as do our wider stakeholders – they deserve access to relevant, high-quality education programmes and I am excited to help us all globally protect clean sport.”