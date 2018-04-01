The World Orienteering Federation (IOF) have announced the team quotas for the upcoming World Orienteering Championships 2018 in Sigulda.

The organisation say that the eight top-ranked countries in each of the men’s and women’s categories will be in Division 1 and will be able to enter three athletes in the middle and long distance races.

The next 14 countries in each category will be placed into Division 2 and will be able to enter two athletes into the middle and long distance races whilst the remaining countries will be in Division 3 and will be able to enter one runner into each race.

There is one exception to the rule, however, as Latvia, who are in Division 2, will be allowed to enter three athletes into the races as a reward for being the host nation.

All countries will enter one team per gender in the relay event and one team in the mixed sprint relay race.

Tove Alexandersson will lead a talented Sweden team at the World Orienteering Championships 2018 ©Wikipedia

The IOF have also announced that there have been changes to the teams in the divisions for the upcoming World Orienteering Championships 2018 in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the men’s, Ukraine have been promoted from Division 2 to Division 1 with Great Britain moving in the other direction whilst Germany and Italy have swapped places with Bulgaria and Ireland, who will now play in division three.

In the women’s category, hosts Latvia will compete in Division 1, where they replace France whilst Poland and Bulgaria have been promoted to Division 2 at the expense of Italy and Australia, who have been demoted to Divison 3.