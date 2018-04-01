Mayor of Krasnoyarsk Sergei Eremin has confirmed that there will be improvements to the local infrastructure around the Crystal Arena ice venue as preparations for the Winter Universiade 2019 continue.

There are plans to reconstruct the area around the venue with planned repairs to access roads, set to start in mid-April.

Lawns and pavements are also set to be installed.

Additionally, a pedestrian crossing across Partizan Zheleznyak street outside the arena will be built.

There are also plans to plant more than 70 large trees in the local park named after the 400th anniversary of the city of Krasnoyarsk.

Emin believes it is important to keep the park developed and clean.

"The park is very symbolic for us in Krasnoyarsk and it will receive major development," he said.

"But, first of all, it is important that we keep it clean.

"I was in the park about a week and a half ago and I did not see much order there."

Krasnoyarsk's Mayor Sergei Eremin has revealed that he plans to improve the appearance of the 400-year park near the Crystal Arena ice venue in the city in time for next year's Winter Universiade ©2GIS

Emin added: "It is clear that simply using the municipal budget to keep the city neat will not work.

"Therefore it is very important that there are businesses in Krasnoyarsk who are ready to help."

This support from businesses could come from the likes of construction company Sibagropromstroy.

The company’s general director Kamo Muradyan announced plans to help develop the park and local buildings, including the New Vzlyotka shopping centre.

"We will restore the places’ appearances and rehabilitate the territory, giving the buildings an aesthetically pleasing look," he said.

Eremin added: "Our task is to is to maximise the movement of reconstruction of the city.

"The experience gained from working with businesses on maintaining urban spaces should be replicated."