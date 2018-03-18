The Medical Centre based in the centre of the future Athletes' Village for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk has received its commissioning permit, meaning it will now provide medical care for students and professors of the Siberian Federal University.

The Universiade Village Medical Centre is located in the campus of the Siberian Federal University, next to the Alpine skiing venues for the 2019 Games, and has been constructed to the highest standards, it is claimed.

The Centre consists of several zones, including ones for emergency, contagious diseases and traumatology.

The Centre is said to be able to handle 400 patients simultaneously per shift with more than 200 doctors and other employees set to work there throughout Krasnoyarsk 2019.

Alexander Uss, Governor of the Krasnoyarsk region, revealed the new institution will operate as a clinic for the University prior to its use at the Games, scheduled to take place from March 2 to 12.

The Medical Centre that has been built for next year's Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk will serve students at the Siberian Federal University both before and after the Games ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"More than 23,000 students will be registered in the clinic and we have no doubt that by the beginning of the Winter Universiade 2019 all practices will be finely tuned and the medical staff will be prepared at the proper level," he said.

Head of the Medical Centre Elena Mikhailenko outlined when it will be fully operational.

"We are currently passing the medical activities licensing procedure," she said.

"The Medical Centre will be ready to accept the first patients in July of this year."

After the Games, the Centre will continue to accept students and employees of the University whilst there are also plans to install biomedical research laboratories in the building.