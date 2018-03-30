Organisers of the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk have received 25,000 volunteer applications, it has been announced.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 claimed this included 7,500 from outside of Russia.

Applications have been received from representatives from 50 different countries, they added.

Around 16,500 come from other territories and regions outside of the Winter Universiade host city.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 said some of the interviews to find volunteers for the event, due to be held from March 2 to 12, had already taken place.

Russian officials are hoping to recruit around 1,100 from outside of the host city to help with various roles at the event, including transport, press operations and venue support.

The process to find volunteers is due to conclude in August.

"We already have almost 25,000 volunteers - and this is not just from Krasnoyarsk," Konstantin Gureyev, deputy head of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Administration, said.

"It is planned to recruit only 1,100 volunteer assistants to the Student Games living outside the Krasnoyarsk territory.

"I advise everyone not to delay the submission of applications and participation in the interview.

"In the next test events of the Student Games and other major sporting events, only those volunteers who successfully passed interviews for participation in the Winter Universiade 2019 will be able to take part."