World Archery has made a statement of intent to fully implement the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recently-released recommendations on gender equality following the latest biennial joint meeting of its committees in Lausanne.

Twenty-five recommendations for boosting gender equality in sport were unveiled by the IOC earlier this month.

The proposals, published to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8, concern the governance of sport as well as both elite and lower level participation.

The IOC pledges to ensure "full gender equality in athlete quotas and medal events for both genders from the Olympic Games 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games 2026 onwards".

It has also "strongly recommend" that organisations such as National Olympic Committees and International Federations provide funding to "promote gender equality and reflect diversity in gender within their management and membership".

This includes "evening out prize money disparities".

In response to the recommendations, one of the outcomes of the joint meeting of World Archery’s committees, which took place at the governing body’s headquarters and saw sports officers work on a strategy for development over coming Congresses, was a "renewed commitment to gender equity".

IOC gender equality proposals span five different themes ©IOC

Others included a pledge to improving the number of member federations fulfilling "active indicators", the potential introduction of a future scorecard system, and the possible opportunity to move technical official accreditation tests to an online platform.

Practical improvements to the scoring process at international events are also set to be made as a result of the meeting.

Additionally, the constitution and rules group worked through the latest alterations to the rulebook from the 2017 Congress in Mexico City - ready for the release of the new edition tomorrow.

"This event provides an unparalleled opportunity for our committees to discuss issues that affect our sport," World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen said.

“A recent influx of new committee members - with new ideas and approaches - and a switch to staggered elections has made these opportunities to transfer knowledge and identify opportunities for progression all the more valuable.”

World Archery’s committees - which have areas of responsibility such as target, field and 3D, judging and coaching - assess areas for improvement in the sport, answer procedure questions and may propose rule changes to the membership.

They consist of elected officials from member associations around the world.