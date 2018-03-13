A panel discussion on gender equality in sport is due to take place at the 62nd Session of the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women in New York City tomorrow.

The debate, entitled "Racing Towards Gender Equality: The Media’s Portrayal of Women Athletes and Its Effects on Women’s Participation in Sports", will include contributions by athletes, as well as business leaders and sporting officials.

Taking place at the Diplomat Ballroom in the Millennium Hotel in New York, the discussion will be moderated by NBC Sports broadcaster Andrea Joyce.

Other speakers include two-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Donna de Varona, a member of the IOC Women and Sport Commission, and Olympic bronze medal winning figure skater Maia Shibutani.

They will be joined by Rebecca Lowell Edwards, the IOC strategic communications director, and Marc Pritchard, the chief brand officer at Proctor and Gamble.

Khetsiwe Dlamini, the chief of staff and acting director of strategic partnerships at UN Women, will complete the line-up alongside UNESCO director of the gender equality division, Saniye Gülser Corat.

@devarona64 joining Summer Sanders and all #EYWABN women mentees in taking the Press for progress challenge by speaking at the UN side event for the IOC on gender equity on March14th #IWD2018 — Donna de Varona (@devarona64) March 8, 2018

The report follows the publishing of 25 recommendations by the IOC for boosting gender equality in sport.

The proposals, published to coincide with International Women's Day last week, concerned the governance of sport as well as both elite and lower level participation.

It included a pledge to ensure "full gender equality in athlete quotas and medal events for both genders from the Olympic Games 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games 2026 onwards".

Women will make up 48.8 per cent of the athletes at Tokyo 2020.

Other topics included equal prize money and ensuring higher numbers of female administrators.