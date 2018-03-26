Jeju in South Korea will play host over the coming six days to the final qualification tournament for the 2018 Sitting Volleyball World Championships.

The event, held in cooperation with the Korean Volleyball Association for the Disabled and the Jeju Volleyball Association for the Disabled, will take place at the Sarabong Multi-Gym.

The men’s competition will be contested by eight teams split into two pools.

Pool A is made up of hosts South Korea, Latvia, Italy and Cambodia, while Pool B features Croatia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mongolia and Thailand.

Round-robin matches will be held from tomorrow until Friday (March 30).

2018 #SittingVolleyball World Championships Final Qualifier. First matches of the competition are tomorrow March 27th! https://t.co/b0LIWyfJIX @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/UE6MWWSmJa — World ParaVolley (@ParaVolley) 26 March 2018

The semi-finals, which will pit the winner of Pool A against the runner-up in Pool B and vice versa, are scheduled for Saturday (March 31).

Rounding off the action will be the gold and bronze medal matches on Sunday (April 1).

The women’s competition involves just two teams; hosts South Korea and Italy.

They will meet on three occasions with matches scheduled for Thursday (March 29), Saturday (March 31) and Sunday (April 1).

The competition is open solely to teams that have not already qualified for the 2018 World Championships, which are due to take place in The Netherlands from July 15 to 22 and will see 16 men's and 16 women's teams compete.