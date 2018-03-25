Alberto Murray Neto, one of the biggest critics of corruption within Brazilian sport, is among those elected to positions with a Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) seeking to show its break with the past.

Murray Neto, grandson of former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Sylvio de Magalhães Padilha, will serve on a five-person COB Ethics Board set-up in at attempt to illustrate the bodies changes since Paulo Wanderley replaced Carlos Nuzman as President last year.

Brazilian Confederation of Triathlon President Marco Antônio La Porta has also been elected as the body's new vice-president in Rio de Janeiro.

He easily won a three-horse race for the position with 44 votes to defeat former basketball player Marcel de Souza, who managed three, and Jose Medalha, a former coach of the Brazilian basketball team, who secured only one.

The election was broadcast live online and electronic ballot boxes were supplied by the Regional Electoral Tribunal in a bid to show transparency.

"Today's elections have successfully crowned the process begun last October, after strenuous work on changes to the COB Statute," said Wanderley.

"The election took place in the most perfect order and with total transparency, which is one of the pillars of the current administration.

"I congratulate all 48 candidates who applied for the vacancies.

"To the elected candidates, be very welcome to the COB - we count on you to continue and perfect the process of modernization of COB and Brazilian sport."

Marco Antônio La Porta has been elected COB vice-president ©COB

Former Rio 2016 and COB President Nuzman was arrested as part of a Brazilian and French investigation into alleged bribes paid during Rio's successful bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is alleged that Nuzman helped pay $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.7 million) in bribes to try to influence the votes of African members of the IOC before the vote in Copenhagen in 2009, where Rio was awarded the Games ahead of Chicago, Madrid and Tokyo.

Nuzman is suspected by Brazilian prosecutors of being the main link between Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho, a businessman nicknamed "King Arthur", and Senegal's former International Association of Athletics Federations President Lamine Diack.

COB were suspended by the IOC as a result of the scandal but this ban was lifted in February following Nuzman's departure and Wanderley's arrival.

Murray Neto served on the COB Board until 2008 when he was removed following his increasingly vocal criticism of the organisation's spending and conduct.

He raised his concerns to officials, including former IOC President Jacques Rogge, and has also tried to draw attention to his fears about Nuzman through the media.

Murray Neto received 35 votes for the Ethics Board and will be joined by Caputo Bastos and Ney Bello, who each received 26.

The three independent members will be joined by two non-independent ones, former Brazilian Rugby Confederation President Sami Arap and COB doctor Bernardino Santi.

Sergio Rodrigues and Carlos Osso were also elected independent members of the COB Board, along with representatives from boxing, canoeing, golf, fencing, ice sports, judo, karate and sailing.

Brazilian Skate Confederation President Bob Burnquist turned up to vote on a skateboard ©COB

They were chosen by federation and athlete representatives and others, including Brazilian IOC member Bernard Rajzman.

Brazilian Skate Confederation President Bob Burnquist, a 14-time X Games gold medallist, rode his skateboard across the room before casting his vote.

"I'm entering a new COB moment," he said afterwards.

"I liked to see the great participation of the athletes in that election.

"We need that balance - I, as an athlete, think of decisions as if I benefited."