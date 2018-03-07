Nearly 900,000 applications have been received for 2019 Rugby World Cup tickets in the first stage of the sales process for the event in Japan, it has been revealed.

World Rugby said demand had far exceeded supply after 864,000 applications were made by fans in more than 100 countries.

A total of 300,000 tickets, including team and venue packs, have been allocated in the first round.

Those who were unsuccessful in the ballots for this phase can still apply through official supporter tours, while residents of host cities can make priority group ballot applications from March 19 to April 12.

A separate process for priority group ballot applications will run from May 19 to June 26.

"We are delighted with the initial demand for Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets more than a year out from the tournament, which demonstrates the domestic and international attraction of Asia's first Rugby World Cup," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said the level of interest reflects the excitement for next year's World Cup in Japan ©Getty Images

"Rugby World Cup is all about the fans and the players and today's announcement reinforces our belief that Rugby World Cup 2019 will be a very special celebration of rugby and Japanese culture.

"It really will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

World Rugby revealed there were 100,000 applications for tickets in the Japan team pack, which guarantees seats for each of the country's game during next year's tournament.

The governing body received 50,000 applications for the England team pack and more than 30,000 applications each for New Zealand and Ireland team packs.

"This strong demand for tickets reflects the excitement that we are feeling the length and breadth of Japan," Japan 2019 chief executive Akira Shimazu added.

"Significant applications from the host cities show that this tournament is connecting with people beyond the host cities, while the team packs show that this nation will warmly embrace all teams and visiting fans.

"We urge the successful applicants to pay for their tickets by the 23.30 local time deadline on March 7 as after that date tickets will be released."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup will take place from September 20 to November 2.

