Newly-crowned Olympic champions Sweden thrashed China 10-3 and Italy 9-1 to keep up their good start to the World Women’s Curling Championships on day two of competition in North Bay in Canada.

The Swedes are joint-top of the standings with hosts Canada, Olympic silver medallists South Korea and Russia.

All four nations have claimed three wins out of three at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

"I think we will stay in the moment and focus on the details - that is where we want to be," Sweden’s skip Anna Hasselborg said.

"It’s very important to realise that when a game is done.

"Then you have to re-charge and just don’t spend any energy on stupid stuff.

"It’s a challenge to come to the worlds and do well, but the team is playing great and that is where we want to be."

Canada recorded an 8-1 win over Germany in their only match of the day after two victories yesterday.

Russia are one of four teams with three wins to their name ©World Curling

South Korea, meanwhile, seem to have recovered from the devastation of losing the Olympic final in Pyeongchang last month.

They beat the Czech Republic 8-5 and Denmark 7-5 today.

Fellow table toppers Russia defeated the United States 8-5 and Switzerland 8-4 in two of the closer contests of the day.

"That was a good game," Russia's skip Victoria Moiseeva said after her team's win against the US in the morning session.

"We started really well but then we had some troubles in the middle of the game.

"But, then we had it all under control.

"We knew we had the hammer and were up by one in the last end, so it was pretty comfortable."

The event is due to continue tomorrow.