The flagship World Women’s Curling Championship 2019 will be held at the Silkeborg Sportscenter, in Denmark, from March 16 to 24.

The news comes just two days after Denmark’s women’s and men’s teams qualified for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at the Olympic Qualification Event 2017 in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness, said: “I am in no doubt that the local organising committee together with the Danish Curling Association will host a first-class event.

“This is a new city for a World Curling Federation championship and I very much look forward to March 2019 for our flagship international women’s curling event.

"Also, to welcome the curling world to Denmark once again.”

Silkeborg will play host to the flagship 2019 Women's World Curling Championships ©Facebook/Denmark Women's Curling

The Mayor of Silkeborg, Steen Vindum, was delighted with the award of the event.

”We are really looking forward to hosting this big international sport event and I am proud to see Silkeborg host the World Women’s Curling Championship,” he said.

International curling championships have been held regularly in Denmar with the World Junior Curling Championships 2016 held in Copenhagen and the Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships 2015 held in Esbjerg.

Esbjerg also played host to the Capital One World Women’s Curling Championship 2011.

Lars Lundov, chief executive of Sport Event Denmark, said: “We have a tradition for successful championships staged on Danish soil.

"Therefore, we look forward to being able to invite the World of Curling to Denmark.

“We will bring all the good experiences with us and add to these with Silkeborg and the Danish Curling Federation.”