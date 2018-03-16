Canada will be seeking to make amends for Olympic disappointment when the World Women's Curling Championships begins on home ice in North Bay tomorrow.

A team skipped by reigning world champion Rachel Homan slumped to a shock sixth place finish at last month's Games in Pyeongchang after managing just four round-robin wins amid five defeats.

Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Jennifer Jones returns to skip the host nation team at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Competition will start tomorrow and continue until March 25.

They will face stiff competition from the two teams which contested the Pyeongchang 2018 final.

Anna Hasselborg skips the same Swedish team which captured Winter Olympic gold and will resume a rivalry with the South Korean "Garlic Girls" led by Kim Eun-jung.

Sweden will seek to repeat their Winter Olympic gold from Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Other teams competing are United States, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, defending silver medallists Russia, Scotland, Switzerland, China and Olympic bronze medallists Japan.

Neither Japan or Scotland are sending the teams which contested the bronze medal match in Pyeongchang, as Great Britain in Scotland's case.

Tori Koana and Hannah Fleming come in as skips for Satsuki Fujisawa and Eve Muirhead respectively.

North Bay successfully hosted the 2015 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship at the city's Granite Club.

During the Women's World Championship teams will compete in a round-robin stage, with the top four finishers qualifying for the knock-out rounds.