A host of Olympic and world medallists will lock horns with top Russian talent at the third International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam of the year starting in Ekaterinburg tomorrow.

It will mark the second time Russia's fourth largest city has hosted one the premier IJF events after a successful debut last year in the same Palace of Sports venue.

Argentina's Paula Pareto, the reigning Olympic under-48 kilograms champion, is among the leading international entries.

She will be hoping to improve on the silver medal she won on Russian mats at the 2014 World Championships in Chelyabinsk.

A strong Japanese team includes the reigning world under-66kg champion Hifumi Abe while Italy will be led by Rio 2016 gold medallist Fabio Basile in the same division.

Brazil's world silver medallist David Moura will start as top seed in the over-100kg division.

A total of 262 competitors spanning 34 nations are set to compete.

Hifumi Abe will lead a strong Japanese team ©Getty Images

This includes 55 from host nation Russia.

"Already the 2018 season is gathering momentum and there will be high expectations from the third Grand Slam of 2018 following Paris and Düsseldorf," said IJF President Marius Vizer.

"The Russian Judo Federation are one of the most accomplished and capable Federations in the world and their event expertise has been of great benefit to the growth of the IJF World Judo Tour in recent years.

"I wish good luck to all participants, staff and volunteers.

"I am sure that the values of our sport will be displayed at all times and I wish you a wonderful stay in Russia."

No Ukrainian judoka will participate due to a fresh ban on all athletes from the country participating in sporting events in Russia.

