Germany and Russia celebrated two gold medals on the final day of the International Judo Federation Agadir Grand Prix in Morocco.

Khasan Khalmurzaev, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion in the men’s under-81 kilogram event, delivered Russia’s first gold of the day in the heavier under-90kg division.

The ippon victories took the 24-year-old judoka into the final, where he faced the challenge of Switzerland’s Ciril Grossklaus.

Khalmurzaev was ultimately awarded an ippon victory to put himself on the top of the podium.

Belgium’s Joachim Bottieau won the first bronze medal awarded in the division, as he secured a ippon win over Kazakhstan’s Islam Bozbayev.

Ukraine’s Quedjau Nhabali triumphed in the same manner against Serbia’s Nemanja Majdov to complete the podium.

A second Russia title of the day was earned by Kirill Denisov, as he triumphed in the men’s under-100kg competition.

Denisov beat Portugal’s Jorge Fonseca by ippon in the final, adding to his Tokyo Grand Slam success from last year.

Turkmenistan’s Batyr Hojmuhammedov and Germany’s Karl-Richard Frey triumphed in the same manner in their bronze medal clashes against Switzerland’s Patrik Moser and Kazakhstan’s Viktor Demyaneko respectively.

Following on from the bronze medal for his brother Karl-Richard, Johannes Frey emerged as the winner of the over-100kg competition.

The German halted the Russian gold medal streak, as he clinched an ippon victory over Anton Krivobokov in the final.

Russia's Kirill Denisov earned one of Russia's gold medals on the final day ©IJF

Ippons would also prove the difference in bronze medal bouts, with France’s Nabil Zalagh and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gordiienko winning against Russia’s Alexander Mikhaylin and Hamza Ouchani of France in their respective ties.

The second German gold of the day was earned by Maike Ziech, who prevailed in the women’s under-78kg division.

Ziech defeated Ukraine’s Anastasiya Turchyn with an ippon score in the final.

Israel’s Yarden Mayersohn prevailed in the same manner against France’s Julie Pierret in the first bronze medal bout, before Russia’s Anastasiya Dmitrieva achieved an identical feat against France’s Vanessa Dureau.

The women’s over 78kg heavyweight title was claimed by Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Kalanina, following an ippon success against Anamari Velensek.

Ivana Sutalo prevailed in an all-Croatian bronze medal clash with Ivana Maranic to win bronze, before Russia’s Anna Gushchina beat Morroco’s home hope Yousra Aourz to earn the final podium place.

