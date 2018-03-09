Hosts China swept all four synchronised competitions as the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Series opened in Beijing today.

The sport's traditional powerhouse were in predictably dominant form in the Water Cube.

Aisen Chen and Yang Hao triumphed in the men's 10m synchronised platform event with a huge score of 484.29.

Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Maksym Dolgov of Ukraine managed 417.93 for a distant second place while Great Britain's Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow took bronze with 400.68.

Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan scored an even higher 497.34 in the 3m springboard final to beat Russia's reigning world champions Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov.

They posted 442.86 while Ukraine took another medal courtesy of Gorshkovozov again, who partnered with Oleg Kolodiy to take bronze with 406.89.

Chen Yiwen and Wang Han won the women's 3m competition with 336,12.

Esther Qin and Anabelle Smith of Australia accrued 297.60 for second place.

FINA have announced a four-year partnership with the China National Sport Group during the Beijing event ©FINA

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada scored 292.74 for bronze.

The women's 10m platform spoils went to Zhang Minjie and Zhang Jiaqi with a score of 368.22

Malaysia's world bronze medallists Pandelela Pamg and Cheong Jun Hoong took silver with 312.24 while Australian pair Melissa Wu and Taneka Kovchenko posted 299.46 for bronze.

A four-year partnership was also announced between FINA and the China National Sports Group on the opening day of competition to unveil them as the title sponsor for the four-leg World Series.

The deal was billed as aiming to "enhance the promotion of this competition and the discipline within the Chinese market".

CNSG is a state-owned sports industrial business organisation whose business scope covers "sports venue construction, sports venue management, sports event organisation, sport lottery services, sports real estate services, sports investment management and business incubation".

Action will continue over the weekend.